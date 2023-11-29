16,179 Shares in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Squarespace by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,774,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,984,000 after purchasing an additional 419,488 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Squarespace by 438.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,169,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580,712 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Squarespace by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,471,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,504,000 after purchasing an additional 79,517 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in Squarespace by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,378,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,015,000 after purchasing an additional 77,177 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Squarespace by 266.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,160,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,582,000 after purchasing an additional 843,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Squarespace alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 14,688 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $473,981.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,379,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,332,660.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 1,566 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $44,270.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 38,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,115.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 14,688 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $473,981.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,379,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,332,660.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,943,611 shares of company stock worth $342,705,953. Corporate insiders own 47.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SQSP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Squarespace from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Squarespace from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Squarespace from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Squarespace from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Squarespace from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SQSP

Squarespace Stock Performance

Shares of Squarespace stock opened at $28.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.02. Squarespace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.58 and a twelve month high of $34.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.42.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.33). Squarespace had a negative net margin of 25.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $257.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Squarespace’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Squarespace, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Squarespace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Squarespace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Squarespace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.