17,900 Shares in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in uniQure by 6.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 152.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 27,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 1,392.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 1.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 98,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on uniQure from $90.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on uniQure from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on uniQure from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on uniQure from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on uniQure in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.30.

In other uniQure news, insider Ricardo Dolmetsch sold 5,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total value of $43,573.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,404 shares in the company, valued at $1,218,993.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of uniQure stock opened at $6.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.47. The company has a current ratio of 10.11, a quick ratio of 9.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. uniQure has a 12 month low of $5.49 and a 12 month high of $28.25.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $1.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 million. uniQure had a negative net margin of 204.17% and a negative return on equity of 60.49%. As a group, analysts anticipate that uniQure will post -6.19 EPS for the current year.

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-162, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of superoxide dismutase 1- amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AMT-260 that is in preclinical trial to treat temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-191, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease; AMT-161 that is in preclinical trial to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis caused by mutations; AMT-240, which is in preclinical trial to for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-210 that is in preclinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease.

