7,160 Shares in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ChampionX by 654.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in ChampionX by 683.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ChampionX by 391.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in ChampionX by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in ChampionX by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Barclays upgraded shares of ChampionX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of ChampionX from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ChampionX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

ChampionX Stock Performance

CHX opened at $29.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.13. ChampionX Co. has a 1 year low of $23.66 and a 1 year high of $38.37.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $939.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.78 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

ChampionX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ChampionX news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 12,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total transaction of $431,055.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 305,159 shares in the company, valued at $10,753,803.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ChampionX news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 12,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total transaction of $431,055.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 305,159 shares in the company, valued at $10,753,803.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 18,772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $695,878.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 317,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,765,684.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

Further Reading

