89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on 89bio from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of 89bio from $49.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of 89bio from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on 89bio from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered 89bio from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.89.

Shares of NASDAQ ETNB opened at $7.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 18.23, a quick ratio of 18.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.92. 89bio has a 12-month low of $6.57 and a 12-month high of $22.93.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 89bio will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of 89bio by 132.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in 89bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of 89bio by 3.9% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 55,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in 89bio by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 15,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of 89bio by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 202,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

