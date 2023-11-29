Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.15

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.15 and traded as high as $5.98. Achieve Life Sciences shares last traded at $5.86, with a volume of 38,666 shares.

Achieve Life Sciences Stock Up 3.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 5.36. The stock has a market cap of $124.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.32 and its 200 day moving average is $5.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Achieve Life Sciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Achieve Life Sciences by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 78,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 5,379 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Achieve Life Sciences by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 164,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in Achieve Life Sciences by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 18,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 5,675 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Achieve Life Sciences by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 146,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 8,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.65% of the company’s stock.

Achieve Life Sciences Company Profile

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain that reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

