Addison Advisors LLC Sells 300 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Addison Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,764 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 2.5% of Addison Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 157.0% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 57.5% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,941,369.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Fundamental Research set a $298.10 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $388.84.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $382.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $219.35 and a twelve month high of $383.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $342.43 and its 200-day moving average is $335.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.04%.

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

See Also

