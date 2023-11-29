Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Given a C$14.50 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus set a C$14.50 target price on Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

AAV has been the subject of several other reports. Desjardins set a C$13.75 price objective on shares of Advantage Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. ATB Capital set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Energy and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$12.00 target price on shares of Advantage Energy in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$12.43.

TSE:AAV opened at C$9.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.51, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of C$1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.76. Advantage Energy has a 52 week low of C$6.79 and a 52 week high of C$11.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.03.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16. Advantage Energy had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of C$136.72 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Advantage Energy will post 1.0305499 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company's assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

