AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.50.

AER has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of AerCap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays began coverage on shares of AerCap in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AerCap from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AerCap in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AerCap from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Get AerCap alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AER

AerCap Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE AER opened at $66.61 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.13. The stock has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.95. AerCap has a 12-month low of $49.58 and a 12-month high of $69.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 33.62% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AerCap will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of AerCap

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of AerCap by 15.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,343,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616,549 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AerCap by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,261,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,744,000 after purchasing an additional 269,167 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia grew its position in shares of AerCap by 5.5% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 4,128,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,708,000 after purchasing an additional 215,460 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of AerCap by 11.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,134,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,127,000 after purchasing an additional 327,377 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of AerCap by 9.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,070,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,707,000 after purchasing an additional 257,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Company Profile

(Get Free Report

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.