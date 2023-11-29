Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Hold”

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $30.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $9.50.

AFRM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Affirm from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Affirm from $19.50 to $21.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Affirm from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Affirm from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Affirm from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Affirm currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Get Affirm alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Affirm

Affirm Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $32.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 13.25, a quick ratio of 13.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 2.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.20 and a 200-day moving average of $18.45. Affirm has a 12 month low of $8.62 and a 12 month high of $33.05.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $496.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.48 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 52.58% and a negative return on equity of 35.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.86) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Affirm will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Affirm

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AFRM. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Affirm by 8.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Affirm by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 633,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,324,000 after buying an additional 14,841 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Affirm by 21.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 6,304 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 159.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 5,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Affirm by 48.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.