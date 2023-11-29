Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTLW) Short Interest Down 71.2% in November

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTLW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decrease of 71.2% from the October 31st total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 192.9% during the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,898,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,012 shares during the last quarter. Sonic GP LLC purchased a new position in Algoma Steel Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $323,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Algoma Steel Group by 229.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 231,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 161,154 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Algoma Steel Group in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Algoma Steel Group by 22.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ASTLW stock opened at $1.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.07 and its 200 day moving average is $1.23. Algoma Steel Group has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $2.20.

