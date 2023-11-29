Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Price Target Increased to C$80.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Free Report) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$78.00 to C$80.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ATD. CIBC boosted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$79.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$87.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Desjardins set a C$82.00 target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$78.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$86.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$84.46.

ATD stock opened at C$78.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$74.80 and a 200-day moving average price of C$70.22. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1-year low of C$58.92 and a 1-year high of C$80.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.89. The firm has a market cap of C$76.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported C$1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.15. Alimentation Couche-Tard had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 4.43%. The firm had revenue of C$20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$21.71 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 4.2375602 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s payout ratio is 13.37%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

