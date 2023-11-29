Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 37.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,887 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. Sessa Capital IM L.P. lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 426.5% in the first quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 9,493,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,979,000 after acquiring an additional 7,689,915 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 195.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,058,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005,417 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 233.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,118,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884,833 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Ally Financial by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,679,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in Ally Financial by 424.2% during the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,446,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALLY shares. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. TheStreet downgraded Ally Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Ally Financial from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Ally Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $27.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.58 and a fifty-two week high of $35.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.38.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 32.79%.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

