AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Sells 1,314 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,687 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 0.9% of AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 157.0% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at $64,941,369.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at $64,941,369.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSFT has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $347.00 to $413.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Guggenheim raised shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $385.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $405.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $388.84.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $382.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.05, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $342.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $335.36. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $219.35 and a 12 month high of $383.00.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.04%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

