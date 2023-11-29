Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Free Report) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,346 shares of the software’s stock after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Altair Engineering were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ALTR. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Altair Engineering by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 938 shares of the software’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Altair Engineering by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 801 shares of the software’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 937 shares of the software’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 138.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,348 shares of the software’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Altair Engineering Price Performance

NASDAQ ALTR opened at $71.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -340.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.44. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.68 and a 52-week high of $78.49.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.50 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a positive return on equity of 1.82%. Equities research analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Altair Engineering

In other news, Director Teresa A. Harris sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $131,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,358.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Teresa A. Harris sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $131,688.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,358.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $326,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,871 shares of company stock valued at $9,765,135 over the last three months. 22.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Software and Client Engineering Services.

