Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Boosted by KLR Investment Advisors LLC

KLR Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,507 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 42,535 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,544,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 55,459 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,230,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 71,093 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,268,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.2% during the second quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 87,811 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,447,000 after buying an additional 5,875 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.4% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 26,154 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,409,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $147.03 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $149.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 76.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.67.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $6,213,886.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,343,469.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $63,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,520 shares in the company, valued at $13,363,052.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $6,213,886.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,343,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,145 shares of company stock valued at $16,592,019 over the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $176.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.93.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

