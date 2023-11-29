Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Compass Point raised Ambac Financial Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Ambac Financial Group Stock Performance

AMBC opened at $14.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.86 and its 200-day moving average is $13.45. The stock has a market cap of $671.07 million, a PE ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Ambac Financial Group has a twelve month low of $11.26 and a twelve month high of $17.75.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $2.10. Ambac Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 47.26%. The company had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.37 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ambac Financial Group will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Claude Leblanc purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.29 per share, with a total value of $33,225.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 502,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,677,108.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ambac Financial Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its position in Ambac Financial Group by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 140,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 40,296 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 33.0% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 40,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 9,932 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 119.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 17,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 9,272 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Ambac Financial Group by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 39,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 6,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Ambac Financial Group by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,863 shares during the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ambac Financial Group

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

