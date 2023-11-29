Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ABEV. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ambev in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $2.86 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Ambev from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $3.30.

Ambev stock opened at $2.79 on Tuesday. Ambev has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $3.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.62 and its 200-day moving average is $2.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $43.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.12.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Ambev had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 18.24%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Ambev will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westwood Global Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Ambev by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 107,182,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,531,000 after buying an additional 3,229,411 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP raised its holdings in shares of Ambev by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 61,508,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,136,000 after purchasing an additional 18,665,224 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ambev by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,604,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368,652 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ambev by 244.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,146,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,297,000 after purchasing an additional 30,623,051 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ambev by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 41,739,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

