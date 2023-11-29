American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $8.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $9.00.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AXL. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, October 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.08.

American Axle & Manufacturing Stock Down 1.3 %

American Axle & Manufacturing stock opened at $7.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $830.54 million, a P/E ratio of -708.79 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. American Axle & Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $6.29 and a twelve month high of $10.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.61.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. American Axle & Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of American Axle & Manufacturing

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,317 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 7,940 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 95.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 61,060 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 29,891 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 98,332 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 12,124 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $466,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 105,521 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

