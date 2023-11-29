American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB) Short Interest Up 297.2% in November

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 142,200 shares, a growth of 297.2% from the October 31st total of 35,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

American Rebel Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of AREB opened at $0.33 on Wednesday. American Rebel has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $8.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average of $1.72.

American Rebel (NASDAQ:AREB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. American Rebel had a negative net margin of 28.66% and a negative return on equity of 36.06%. The company had revenue of $3.35 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About American Rebel

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in American Rebel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Rebel during the first quarter worth $31,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Rebel during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of American Rebel during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Rebel by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 178,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 106,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.46% of the company’s stock.

American Rebel Holdings, Inc designs and markets branded safes, and personal security and self-defense products. The company offers home, office, and personal safes, as well as vault doors; concealed carry backpacks; and a range of concealed carry jackets, vests, coats, and T-shirts for men and women.

