American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB) Short Interest Up 297.2% in November

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 142,200 shares, a growth of 297.2% from the October 31st total of 35,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Shares of AREB opened at $0.33 on Wednesday. American Rebel has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $8.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average of $1.72.
American Rebel (NASDAQ:AREB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. American Rebel had a negative net margin of 28.66% and a negative return on equity of 36.06%. The company had revenue of $3.35 million for the quarter.
American Rebel Holdings, Inc designs and markets branded safes, and personal security and self-defense products. The company offers home, office, and personal safes, as well as vault doors; concealed carry backpacks; and a range of concealed carry jackets, vests, coats, and T-shirts for men and women.
