American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of American Woodmark worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMWD. Barclays PLC lifted its position in American Woodmark by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Woodmark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $483,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of American Woodmark by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Woodmark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $779,000. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Woodmark by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 191,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,655,000 after purchasing an additional 26,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMWD opened at $72.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.80. American Woodmark Co. has a 1-year low of $47.98 and a 1-year high of $80.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.25.

American Woodmark ( NASDAQ:AMWD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $498.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.31 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 16.85%. American Woodmark’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American Woodmark Co. will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

AMWD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of American Woodmark from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $79.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

