Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $385.50.

AMP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $345.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $330.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $330.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Ameriprise Financial has a one year low of $275.09 and a one year high of $358.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.45.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.10. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 81.75%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial will post 29.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 21.98%.

Institutional Trading of Ameriprise Financial

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter worth about $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 44.4% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

