Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a decrease of 47.8% from the October 31st total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Amesite stock opened at $1.93 on Wednesday. Amesite has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $9.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.34 and its 200-day moving average is $3.18.
Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Amesite had a negative return on equity of 52.99% and a negative net margin of 552.07%. The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter.
Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, that provides online products in the United States. The company uses machine learning to offer a mass customized experience to learners. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, K-12 schools, museums, and non-profit organizations.
