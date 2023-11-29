Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a decrease of 47.8% from the October 31st total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Amesite Stock Performance

Amesite stock opened at $1.93 on Wednesday. Amesite has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $9.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.34 and its 200-day moving average is $3.18.

Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Amesite had a negative return on equity of 52.99% and a negative net margin of 552.07%. The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amesite

About Amesite

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Amesite stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amesite Inc. ( NASDAQ:AMST Free Report ) by 295.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.22% of Amesite worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, that provides online products in the United States. The company uses machine learning to offer a mass customized experience to learners. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, K-12 schools, museums, and non-profit organizations.

