Analysts Set ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Target Price at $84.17

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.17.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ASGN shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of ASGN from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on ASGN in a report on Monday, September 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on ASGN in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised ASGN from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ASGN in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get ASGN alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ASGN

ASGN Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE ASGN opened at $89.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.58. ASGN has a twelve month low of $63.27 and a twelve month high of $97.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.63.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. ASGN had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 4.96%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ASGN will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ASGN news, CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 34,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total value of $2,951,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,509 shares in the company, valued at $26,047,699.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 34,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total value of $2,951,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,047,699.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Randolph C. Blazer sold 8,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.98, for a total value of $726,273.06. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 113,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,796,389.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASGN

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ASGN in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in ASGN by 156.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in ASGN by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of ASGN by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ASGN in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Company Profile

(Get Free Report

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology services and professional solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to enterprise clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.