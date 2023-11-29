Analyzing Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) and Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGPF)

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGPF – Get Free Report) and Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Reckitt Benckiser Group and Kenvue, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reckitt Benckiser Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Kenvue 0 6 8 0 2.57

Kenvue has a consensus price target of $26.92, suggesting a potential upside of 33.52%. Given Kenvue’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kenvue is more favorable than Reckitt Benckiser Group.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reckitt Benckiser Group N/A N/A N/A $2.59 26.29 Kenvue $14.95 billion 2.58 $2.09 billion N/A N/A

This table compares Reckitt Benckiser Group and Kenvue’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Kenvue has higher revenue and earnings than Reckitt Benckiser Group.

Profitability

This table compares Reckitt Benckiser Group and Kenvue’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reckitt Benckiser Group N/A N/A N/A Kenvue 10.08% 12.02% 6.36%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.7% of Reckitt Benckiser Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.3% of Kenvue shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Reckitt Benckiser Group pays an annual dividend of $1.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Kenvue pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Reckitt Benckiser Group pays out 52.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Kenvue beats Reckitt Benckiser Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

(Get Free Report)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; vaginal care routine products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Queen V, Strepsils, and Veet brands. The company also offers fragrances and devices; water softeners; home cleaning products; dish washes; toilet cleaners; disinfectants; sprays, baits, and plug-ins for pest control; stain removals; fabric washing; and other hygiene products under the Air Wick, Calgon, Cillit Bang, Finish, Harpic, Lysol, Mortein, Vanish, and Woolite brands. In addition, it provides vitamins, minerals, and supplements under the Biofreeze, Airborne, Mead Johnson, Move Free, Enfamil, Neuriva, and Nutramigen brands. The company was founded in 1819 and is headquartered in Slough, the United Kingdom.

About Kenvue

(Get Free Report)

Kenvue Inc. operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands. The Skin Health and Beauty segment provides face and body care, hair care, and sun and other care products under the Neutrogena, Aveeno, and OGX brand names. The Essential Health segment offers oral and baby, women's health, and wound care products under the Listerine, Johnson's, Band-Aid, and Stayfree brands. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Skillman, New Jersey.

