Anavex Life Sciences’ (AVXL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $54.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company.

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Stock Up 6.6 %

Anavex Life Sciences stock opened at $6.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.63. The company has a market cap of $555.62 million, a PE ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 0.72. Anavex Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $13.23.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Anavex Life Sciences

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 9.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the third quarter worth $59,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 8.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 36,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 26,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 10,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

About Anavex Life Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.