Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGH) Short Interest Up 82.3% in November

Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGH – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, an increase of 82.3% from the October 31st total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anghami

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anghami in the first quarter worth $269,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Anghami in the second quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Anghami in the second quarter worth about $47,000. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anghami Stock Down 11.0 %

Shares of Anghami stock opened at $2.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.08. Anghami has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $3.49.

About Anghami

Anghami Inc operates a digital music entertainment technology platform in the Middle East and North Africa. It offers digital entertainment and online streaming services, including music, podcasts, music videos, and live events; and a music application and platform that provides Arabic and international music to stream and download.

