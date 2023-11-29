Annovis Bio’s (ANVS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management reiterated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Annovis Bio in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Annovis Bio Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ANVS opened at $7.54 on Tuesday. Annovis Bio has a 52-week low of $5.42 and a 52-week high of $23.89. The company has a market capitalization of $77.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.26.

Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.53). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Annovis Bio will post -5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Annovis Bio

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Annovis Bio by 3.0% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 34,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Annovis Bio by 67.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Annovis Bio by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Annovis Bio by 12.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Annovis Bio by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Annovis Bio Company Profile

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead product candidate is Buntanetap, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, and other chronic neurodegenerative diseases.

