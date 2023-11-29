Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund (NYSE:AFT) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.99

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.99 and traded as high as $13.07. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund shares last traded at $12.98, with a volume of 78,359 shares traded.
Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Price Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.99.
Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st.
Institutional Trading of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund
Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Company Profile
Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.
