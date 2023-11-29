Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund (NYSE:AFT) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.99

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.99 and traded as high as $13.07. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund shares last traded at $12.98, with a volume of 78,359 shares traded.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.99.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st.

Institutional Trading of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

