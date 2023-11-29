Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLM) Short Interest Down 82.5% in November

Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 228,100 shares, a decrease of 82.5% from the October 31st total of 1,300,000 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Apollomics Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Apollomics stock opened at $1.12 on Wednesday. Apollomics has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $49.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Apollomics in a report on Monday, November 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollomics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLM. George Kaiser Family Foundation bought a new stake in shares of Apollomics during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,238,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Apollomics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Apollomics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $325,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Apollomics during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollomics during the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

About Apollomics

Apollomics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oncology therapies to address unmet medical needs in California, Hangzhou, Shanghai, China, and Australia. It develops APL-101 (Vebreltinib), a potent, selective c-Met inhibitor for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and other advanced tumors; APL-102 is an oral active, small molecule multiple tyrosine kinase inhibitor for liver cancer, breast cancer, and esophageal cancer; and APL-122, a tumor inhibitor candidate to treat cancers within the brain.

