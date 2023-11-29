Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Decreased by WNY Asset Management LLC

WNY Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,946 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 2.5% of WNY Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 21,898 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after buying an additional 7,616 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 785,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $129,447,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,680 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,897 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,919,534 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $646,332,000 after buying an additional 89,615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total value of $884,496.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total value of $884,496.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 31,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total transaction of $5,661,792.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,237,944.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 567,839 shares of company stock valued at $100,675,794. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

Apple stock opened at $190.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $198.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $178.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.77.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $198.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.25.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

