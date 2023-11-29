Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) Short Interest Down 74.2% in November

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, a drop of 74.2% from the October 31st total of 104,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 483,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APVO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Aptevo Therapeutics by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. 8.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Aptevo Therapeutics stock opened at $0.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.79. Aptevo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $7.20.
Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.14. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.
Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. The company's lead clinical candidates are APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and.
