Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) Short Interest Down 74.2% in November

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, a drop of 74.2% from the October 31st total of 104,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 483,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Aptevo Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APVO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Aptevo Therapeutics by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. 8.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Aptevo Therapeutics Price Performance

Aptevo Therapeutics stock opened at $0.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.79. Aptevo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $7.20.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.14. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. The company's lead clinical candidates are APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and.

Featured Stories

