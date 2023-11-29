ARB IOT Group Limited (NASDAQ:ARBB) Short Interest Update

ARB IOT Group Limited (NASDAQ:ARBB – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 80.5% from the October 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
ARB IOT Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ARBB opened at $0.99 on Wednesday. ARB IOT Group has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $5.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.26.
ARB IOT Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ARB IOT Group
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Lemonade nears breakout, short interest surges, analysts bearish
- How to Invest in the Entertainment Industry
- Alibaba is down more than 10% since earnings, now what?
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- ULTA stock is setting up to swing for the fences
Receive News & Ratings for ARB IOT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARB IOT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.