ARB IOT Group Limited (NASDAQ:ARBB) Short Interest Update

ARB IOT Group Limited (NASDAQ:ARBB – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 80.5% from the October 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

ARB IOT Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARBB opened at $0.99 on Wednesday. ARB IOT Group has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $5.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.26.

ARB IOT Group Company Profile

ARB IOT Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet of Things (IoT) system solutions, and system integration and support services in Malaysia. It offers IoT smart home and building solutions, such as design, procurement, and provision of smart home products and devices; integration services; and electrical wire installation and home data network setup for homeowners, as well as provides smart building solutions, including design, procurement, installation, testing, pre-commissioning and commissioning of various IoT systems, solutions, and devices; and integration of automated systems for smart buildings, including installation of wire and wireless, and mechatronic works for property developers and contractors.

