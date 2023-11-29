Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $51.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.40.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Down 1.1 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCT opened at $25.52 on Tuesday. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $14.21 and a 12-month high of $37.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $681.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 2.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $157,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 509,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,022,139.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $378,900. 13.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcturus Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCT. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 30,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 5.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 29.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.