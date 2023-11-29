Argent Mid Cap ETF (NASDAQ:AMID) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Argent Mid Cap ETF (NASDAQ:AMID – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 84.0% from the October 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Argent Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AMID opened at $27.47 on Wednesday. Argent Mid Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.94 and a fifty-two week high of $27.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.29. The company has a market capitalization of $35.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.22 and a beta of 1.28.

About Argent Mid Cap ETF

The Argent Mid Cap ETF Argent Mid Cap ETF (AMID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to US mid-cap stocks perceived to be undergoing positive change. The fund employs a multi-step selection process based on quantitative and fundamental research.

