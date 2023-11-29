Argus Upgrades Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to “Buy”

Argus upgraded shares of Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Argus currently has $83.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Mondelez International from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas raised Mondelez International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $80.05.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $71.43 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.13. Mondelez International has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $78.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,338,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,318,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,306 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,520,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,364,084,000 after purchasing an additional 401,413 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,005,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,820 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,701,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,729 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,791,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,681,000 after purchasing an additional 563,052 shares during the period. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

