Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) Given New $6.50 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Free Report) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ARIS. Raymond James decreased their price target on Aris Water Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aris Water Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Aris Water Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.56.

Aris Water Solutions Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ARIS opened at $8.06 on Tuesday. Aris Water Solutions has a 52-week low of $6.69 and a 52-week high of $16.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.10 and its 200-day moving average is $9.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $464.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.68.

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Aris Water Solutions had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $99.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.20 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Aris Water Solutions will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aris Water Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. Aris Water Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 73.47%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARIS. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. 45.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aris Water Solutions Company Profile

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. Its produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. The company's water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

Featured Articles

