Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

APAM has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Artisan Partners Asset Management has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:APAM opened at $36.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 52-week low of $28.98 and a 52-week high of $42.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.00.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.28. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 74.68% and a net margin of 22.10%. The business had revenue of $248.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 86.67%.

Institutional Trading of Artisan Partners Asset Management

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 458.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 670 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

