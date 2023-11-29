ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI) Short Interest Up 53.1% in November

ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPIGet Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,400 shares, an increase of 53.1% from the October 31st total of 58,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 187,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

ASP Isotopes Price Performance

NASDAQ ASPI opened at $1.99 on Wednesday. ASP Isotopes has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $97.05 million and a PE ratio of -4.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.94.

ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPIGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ASP Isotopes news, Director Todd Wider acquired 94,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.96 per share, for a total transaction of $91,050.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 494,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,050.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASP Isotopes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASP Isotopes in the 2nd quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASP Isotopes in the 1st quarter valued at $2,702,000. 1.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASP Isotopes Company Profile

ASP Isotopes Inc, a pre-commercial stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It develops Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company also Uranium-235, an isotope of uranium for carbon-free energy industry.

