ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI) Short Interest Up 53.1% in November

ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,400 shares, an increase of 53.1% from the October 31st total of 58,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 187,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

ASP Isotopes Price Performance

NASDAQ ASPI opened at $1.99 on Wednesday. ASP Isotopes has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $97.05 million and a PE ratio of -4.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.94.

ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other ASP Isotopes news, Director Todd Wider acquired 94,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.96 per share, for a total transaction of $91,050.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 494,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,050.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASP Isotopes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASP Isotopes in the 2nd quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASP Isotopes in the 1st quarter valued at $2,702,000. 1.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASP Isotopes Company Profile

ASP Isotopes Inc, a pre-commercial stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It develops Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company also Uranium-235, an isotope of uranium for carbon-free energy industry.

