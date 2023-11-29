Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST) Short Interest Update

Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decline of 63.4% from the October 31st total of 17,500 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 949,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Asset Entities Trading Up 16.4 %

Shares of ASST stock opened at $0.77 on Wednesday. Asset Entities has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $6.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asset Entities

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Asset Entities during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asset Entities during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Asset Entities by 171.6% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 46,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 29,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About Asset Entities

Asset Entities Inc, a technology company, provides social media marketing and content delivery services across Discord, TikTok, and other social media platforms. It also designs, develops, and manages servers for communities on Discord. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Asset Entities Inc is a subsidiary of Asset Entities Holdings, Llc.

