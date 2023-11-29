Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Short Interest Up 95.4% in November

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 320,100 shares, an increase of 95.4% from the October 31st total of 163,800 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 134,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Astec Industries Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of Astec Industries stock opened at $31.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Astec Industries has a 1 year low of $28.97 and a 1 year high of $56.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.07. The company has a market cap of $705.85 million, a P/E ratio of 39.80 and a beta of 1.55.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.65). Astec Industries had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $303.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Astec Industries will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the third quarter worth about $494,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Astec Industries by 5.8% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 131,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,193 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Astec Industries by 242.4% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 35,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 24,886 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Astec Industries by 28.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ASTE shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Astec Industries from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Astec Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

