Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT) Short Interest Update

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 231,300 shares, a decrease of 53.0% from the October 31st total of 492,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 392,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atour Lifestyle

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle in the fourth quarter valued at $4,394,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle in the fourth quarter valued at $791,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle in the fourth quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Atour Lifestyle in the fourth quarter valued at about $993,000. 5.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Atour Lifestyle in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

Atour Lifestyle Trading Up 1.3 %

ATAT opened at $18.85 on Wednesday. Atour Lifestyle has a 1-year low of $12.02 and a 1-year high of $29.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.63 and a 200-day moving average of $18.64.

Atour Lifestyle Company Profile

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests.

