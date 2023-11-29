AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,444 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ATRC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 47.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,975 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the first quarter valued at $343,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 54.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,141 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 8,549 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 7.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 717,125 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $47,092,000 after buying an additional 46,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 0.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,103 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 1,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total value of $42,968.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,065.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AtriCure Stock Down 12.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ATRC opened at $36.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.96 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.46. AtriCure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.27 and a 1 year high of $59.61.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $98.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.65 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 6.52%. AtriCure’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on AtriCure from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on AtriCure in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on AtriCure from $68.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on AtriCure in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AtriCure presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.13.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

