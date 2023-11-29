Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) Given a C$13.34 Price Target by Fundamental Research Analysts

Fundamental Research set a C$13.34 target price on Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AI. TD Securities reduced their target price on Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Laurentian set a C$13.00 price target on Atrium Mortgage Investment in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

Atrium Mortgage Investment stock opened at C$10.25 on Tuesday. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a one year low of C$9.76 and a one year high of C$12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.31, a quick ratio of 102.54 and a current ratio of 104.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$10.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.96. The company has a market cap of C$450.08 million, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Atrium Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.27%.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation, a non-bank lender, provides residential and commercial mortgages services in Canada. The company offers various types of mortgage loans, such as land and development financing, construction and mezzanine financing, and commercial term and bridge financing services for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties.

