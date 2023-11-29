Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Position Cut by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Free Report) by 85.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,951 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 293,181 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Autohome were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Autohome in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Autohome by 169.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Autohome in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Autohome by 344.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,602 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Autohome by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,752 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. 48.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th.

Autohome Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ATHM opened at $26.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.24. Autohome Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.84 and a 1 year high of $38.91.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.61. The business had revenue of $261.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.12 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 28.31%. On average, research analysts predict that Autohome Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Autohome

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

