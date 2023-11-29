Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) Shares Up 1.6%

Shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSE:ASM – Get Free Report) shot up 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.50 and last traded at $0.49. 6,145,091 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 638% from the average session volume of 832,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on ASM. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.60 to $1.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.70 to $1.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.47 and its 200-day moving average is $0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.15 million, a PE ratio of 49.42 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $12.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 million.

Institutional Trading of Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 48.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,339,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 436,400 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the third quarter valued at $103,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 12.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 147,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 16,347 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 25.9% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 111,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 22,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 2.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprises four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

Further Reading

