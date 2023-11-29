Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Given a C$15.00 Price Target by Stifel Nicolaus Analysts

Stifel Nicolaus set a C$15.00 price objective on Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$11.50 to C$10.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Aya Gold & Silver
Aya Gold & Silver Stock Up 6.3 %
About Aya Gold & Silver
Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Aya Gold & Silver
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Lemonade nears breakout, short interest surges, analysts bearish
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Alibaba is down more than 10% since earnings, now what?
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- ULTA stock is setting up to swing for the fences
Receive News & Ratings for Aya Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aya Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.