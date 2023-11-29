Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Given a C$15.00 Price Target by Stifel Nicolaus Analysts

Stifel Nicolaus set a C$15.00 price objective on Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$11.50 to C$10.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

Get Aya Gold & Silver alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Aya Gold & Silver

Aya Gold & Silver Stock Up 6.3 %

About Aya Gold & Silver

Shares of TSE AYA opened at C$10.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.91. The company has a market cap of C$1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 335.33 and a beta of 1.23. Aya Gold & Silver has a 12 month low of C$6.58 and a 12 month high of C$11.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.19.

(Get Free Report)

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aya Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aya Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.