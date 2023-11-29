Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Price Target Raised to C$12.50 at National Bankshares

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by National Bankshares from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

AYA has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$14.75 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$11.50 to C$10.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

TSE AYA opened at C$10.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.91. Aya Gold & Silver has a 52 week low of C$6.58 and a 52 week high of C$11.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 335.33 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$7.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.19.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

