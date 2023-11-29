Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $360.71

Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 360.71 ($4.56) and traded as high as GBX 400.70 ($5.06). Babcock International Group shares last traded at GBX 396.80 ($5.01), with a volume of 585,665 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.68) price objective on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays raised shares of Babcock International Group to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 325 ($4.11) to GBX 529 ($6.68) in a report on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 585 ($7.39) price target on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($6.95) price objective on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Babcock International Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 492.67 ($6.22).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 398.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 360.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,613.33, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be issued a GBX 1.70 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 23rd. Babcock International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 5,000.00%.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

