Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BMI. Northcoast Research cut Badger Meter from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Badger Meter presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $146.67.

Badger Meter stock opened at $146.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.08. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 50.65, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.90. Badger Meter has a fifty-two week low of $103.93 and a fifty-two week high of $170.86.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $186.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.06 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Badger Meter will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 37.24%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMI. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Badger Meter by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Badger Meter by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Badger Meter by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 12.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the first quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

