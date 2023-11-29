Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the gold and copper producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GOLD. Raymond James decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Veritas Investment Research downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, CSFB cut their target price on Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.18.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Barrick Gold stock opened at $17.45 on Tuesday. Barrick Gold has a 1 year low of $13.82 and a 1 year high of $20.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $30.63 billion, a PE ratio of 581.50, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.46.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Barrick Gold’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Barrick Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 1,333.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barrick Gold

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 58.2% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,740 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Barrick Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

